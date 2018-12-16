1 dead, 1 injured after two separate shootings in Tunica

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 16, 2018 at 11:16 AM CST - Updated December 16 at 11:16 AM

TUNICA, MS (WMC) -One person is dead and another is injured after two separate shootings in Tunica.

Authorities say one person was taken to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition after shots rang out a party on Coldwater Street.

Another shooting happened shortly after on Sears Avenue.

The victim died on the scene.

The victims have not been identified.

Police in Tunica are still investigating both shootings.

No suspect information is available at this time.

