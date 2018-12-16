Dry Start to the Week

REST OF THE WEEK: Some fog to start the morning Monday, otherwise abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies on Tuesday, low in the upper 30s. Clouds will increase on Wednesday afternoon and isolated showers will be possible as our next weather system approaches. The best chance for rain will will start Wednesday after and become more widespread by Wednesday night. There will periods of showers on Thursday and into early Friday. No severe storms are expected. Clouds and rain will push east on Friday afternoon. It will be cooler on Friday with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the 30s. The weekend will looks dry and sunny with highs in the lower to mid 50s.