Drying out and clearing clouds today

REST OF THE WEEK: After the fog clears on Monday, we will have a nice day with full sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. It will also be mild with sun on Tuesday. Clouds iwll build in on Wednesday afternoon and isolated showers will be possible as a weather system moves towards our area. The best chance for rain will be after 3 pm and it will be soggy on Wednesday night. There will be on and off showers on Thursday and into early Friday. No severe storms are expected. Clouds and rain will push east on Friday afternoon. It will be cooler on Friday with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the 30s. The weekend will be dry and sunny with highs in the lower to mid 50s.