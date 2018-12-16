Georgia's 1st woman president is inaugurated amid protests

Supporters of opposition candidate Grigol Vashadze wave Georgian national flags during their protest against the new Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili's inauguration outside Telavi, Georgia, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. Zurabishvili, a French-born former Georgian foreign minister, was sworn in as Georgian first female president on Sunday. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov) (Shakh Aivazov)