Giuliani: 'Over my dead body' will Mueller interview Trump

FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks at the Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights and democracy in Washington. Giuliani is categorically ruling out the possibility of a presidential interview with special counsel Robert Mueller. Giuliani told “Fox News Sunday” that an interview would happen “over my dead body.” (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) (Andrew Harnik)