Kids at a Vatican charity give Pope Francis a birthday cake

Pope Francis blows a candle atop of a cake he was offered on the eve of his 82nd birthday during audience with children and family from the dispensary of Santa Marta, a Vatican charity that offers special help to mothers and children in need, in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. The writing on the bottom of the cake reads: " We can not get use to decay and poverty situation that are around us. A Christian must react ". (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) (AP)