Battle over testimony spearheads burgeoning rape kit lawsuit

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The legal battle between rape survivors and the city of Memphis is set to pick back up.
The city is fighting to stop the head of the sex crimes unit from facing deposition in a lawsuit.
A Shelby County judge will hear arguments from the city about why the head of the sex crimes unit should not submit to that deposition--which would be under oath.
Rape survivors are accusing the city of neglect in failing to test thousands of rape kits over the past three decades.
A retired police lieutenant testified in November 2017 in a deposition about the widespread neglect and incompetence in the sex crimes unit.
The attorney representing rape survivors in the lawsuit said getting sworn testimony from the head of that unit is critical, but said the city has tried to get the lawsuit dismissed at every turn.
The deposition is scheduled for Thursday, but the hearing is set for 10 a.m. Monday.
