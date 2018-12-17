Collierville police say shoplifting suspect elbowed officer at Target

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Collierville police say a shoplifting suspect elbowed an officer in the face before running out of Target earlier this morning.
On Dec. 4, store cameras caught a woman stuffing clothing into a baby carrier. When the suspect tried to leave a Target Loss Prevention officer tried to stop her.
Police say the woman fought with the officer and elbowed him in the face before leaving the store with the merchandise and driving off in a four-door, white sedan.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the woman to call the Criminal Investigations Division at (901) 457-2520 or submit an anonymous tip by texting CPDTIP to 847411.
