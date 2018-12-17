Convicted cop killer Tremaine Wilbourn given additional 38-year sentence for carjacking, gun

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A judge has tacked on an extra 38 years in prison for the man convicted of killing Memphis Police Officer Sean Bolton.
Tremaine Wilbourn is already serving life in prison after his conviction last month. On Monday, Judge Lee Coffee sentenced Wilbourn for his other convictions of using a gun while committing a dangerous felony, being a convicted felon with a gun and carjacking -- a crime Wilbourn committed after shooting Bolton.
On Aug. 1, 2015, Bolton initiated a traffic stop near South Perkins and Cottonwood in the Parkway Village area where a Mercedes was illegally parked. One of the men, Wilbourn, pulled a gun and shot Bolton eight times.
Wilbourn ran from the scene and carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint. He turned himself in two days later.
At the time of Bolton’s murder, Wilbourn was on supervised release from federal prison where he served a 10-year sentence for armed bank robbery. Last year, Wilbourn pleaded guilty in federal court to a 2015 armed carjacking and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Monday’s sentence is to be served consecutively with Wilbourn’s life sentence.
