Dense fog across Mid-South

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 10 a.m. This means that dense fog could reduce visibility to less than a mile. Fog will clear after 10 and then the rest of the day will feature sunshine. Highs today will be in the upper 50s and lows will dip to the upper 30s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: N 5-10 mph. High: 58.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Winds: E 5 mph. Low: 38.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will also be mild with highs in the upper 50s and sun on Tuesday. Clouds will build in on Wednesday afternoon as our next weather system moves closer to our area. A few showers will be possible in the afternoon, but rain won’t arrive in most places until that evening. There will be on and off showers on Thursday. No severe storms are expected. A stray shower will also be possible early Friday in our eastern counties. Clouds and rain will push east on Friday afternoon. It will be cooler on Friday with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the 30s.
WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny with highs in the lower 50s. However, there could be another chance for rain on Sunday as a weather system approaches the area.
