Foggy Start, Sunny Afternoon

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday, mainly sunny with highs in the mid 50s and low in the upper 30s to low 40s. Clouds will increase Wednesday and by afternoon, isolated showers will be possible as our next weather system approaches. The rain chances will start to increase and become more widespread by Wednesday night. There will periods of showers on Thursday and possibly a clap of thunder or two with the best chances for a few thunderstorms south of I -40. No severe storms are expected. Some showers could linger into Friday. Clouds and rain will start shifting east on Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler on Friday with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the 30s. The start of the weekend looks dry but there could be a few showers on Sunday but too soon to be sure. Highs both days in the lower to mid 50s.