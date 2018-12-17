Gay couple to meet with Mattel to discuss making same-sex couple dolls

View this post on Instagram

Hi @mattel! Happy Holidays. We had a difficult time finding a same sex wedding set to give to my niece for her 8th birthday. She and her little sister are flower girls in our upcoming May wedding. We thought it would be special to give her something with a little meaning behind it. What a bummer you don’t make one with two grooms. Anyway, we had to get creative and make a couple purchases. I hope our custom gift inspires you to make a #GayWedding set! 🌈 . Kindest Regards, Matt Jacobi (America’s Favorite #Guncle) . . #LGBT #Grooms #Instagay #LGBTwedding #GayCouple #Guncles #RelationshipGoals #FamilyGoals #MarriageEquality