Judge seeking progress in rehab of Aretha Franklin home

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The owner of Aretha Franklin’s childhood home will appear in environmental court Monday to show a judge that progress is being made to rehabilitate the property.
Vera House, the owner, is expected to introduce Judge Patrick Dandridge to a contractor who is willing to donate his services to fix up the property.
Community leader Patricia Rogers raised money to help pay off the city and county taxes on the property. She will inform the judge of a well-known business that will donate home building materials.
At the last hearing in October, a developer working on preservation efforts told a judge he was uncomfortable with revealing so much about the plans in public before everything is finalized.
The judge said he understood the concern but wants to make sure that progress is being made. He offered to meet with the parties in private Monday if they wished.
Franklin died in August after several days on hospice care.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.