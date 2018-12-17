Man lied about kidnapping to get revenge for drug deal gone bad, police say

FARMINGTON, IL (WMBD/CNN) - For a time, thousands of people in Illinois worked together to try and find what was reported to be a missing 1-year-old boy, but police now say the entire story was fabricated.
Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, an Amber Alert was sent out for 1-year-old Bentley Dutz, who had allegedly been in the backseat when three suspects stole a car outside a Farmington, IL, gas station.
But two hours later, Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell confirmed the entire Amber Alert was fabricated. No child was abducted or in danger, and no car had been stolen.
According to police, during the investigatory process, they were able to determine the reported victim, Mitchell Dutz, had made up the story.
Dutz claimed he was robbed during a drug deal, and police say he used the infant as a way to pursue charges against those who allegedly robbed him.
Police confirmed no infant was ever at risk.
In addition, police say the man named as one of three suspects in the Amber Alert, James Jackson, was a victim of Dutz’s claims and not involved in any way.
Dutz is being charged with residential burglary, false police report, false representation of a police statement, false 911 call and various other charges. Those were still pending on Sunday.
