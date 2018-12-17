Memphis ranks as 4th neediest city in America

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With the giving season reminding us to be selfless and 12.3 percent of our fellow Americans in poverty and half a million homeless, the personal-finance website WalletHub followed up on its report on the Most Charitable States with an in-depth look at 2018's Neediest Cities as well as accompanying videos.
Hoping to inspire goodwill toward the less fortunate, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 27 key metrics to determine where Americans are most economically disadvantaged. The categories range from child poverty rate to food-insecurity rate to uninsured rate.
Neediness in Memphis (1=Neediest; 91=Avg.)
- 6th – Child Poverty Rate
- 34th – Adult Poverty Rate
- 30th – Unemployment Rate
- 70th – Homelessness Rate
- 5th – Food Insecurity Rate
- 31st – Uninsured Rate
- 26th – % of Homes with Inadequate Plumbing
- 57th – % of Homes with Inadequate Kitchens
To read the full report, and see how other Mid-South cities rated, click here: https://wallethub.com/edu/cities-with-the-highest-and-lowest-population-in-need/8795/
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.