Millington Municipal Schools confirms staff shakeup

MILLINGTON, TN (WMC) - Millington Municipal Schools is heading into Christmas break without two administrators.
Superintendent Bo Griffin confirmed Monday that the district’s facilities director, Oscar Brown, and finance director, Bruce Rasmussen, were let go.
Griffin says Brown and Rasmussen served the school and city faithfully but it was time to take the district in a new direction under new leadership.
Griffin added that it was an important move to sustain the vision of Millington Schools.
It’s not clear when the new directors will be named.
