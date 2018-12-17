$30 million Holly Springs Rd. plan reaches fruition

DESOTO COUNTY, MS (WMC) - Changes are soon to come to a flood-prone road in North Mississippi.
The construction timeline for the Holly Springs Road project will be laid out Monday.
The construction will impact drivers in DeSoto, Marshall and Tate counties. The DeSoto County Board of Superviors will lay out the $30 million plan.
For years, the road has been plagued with flooding, leaving homeowners and drivers frustrated.
Just this month, $13 million in federal funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation were secured. For the last 10 years, DeSoto County officials have been working to raise money for the project, including state money and bonds.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.