Mississippi man arrested for DUI crash involving 4 MPD squad cars

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Mississippi man is facing a host of charges after police say he drove drunk and crashed into four squad cars on I-240 over the weekend.
Police arrested 34-year-old Wellington Byas, of Greenville, Mississippi, early Sunday morning.
According to the police report, four officers were working a traffic accident around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when Byas' Volkswagon Beetle hit one of the squad cars, causing a chain reaction crash.
Police say Byas had slurred speech, smelled of alcohol and was unsure of where he was. He told officers at the scene he was leaving a party where he was drinking.
Byas also told police he has a concealed carry permit and his weapon was on him. Officers retrieved a Remington .22 Magnum with five rounds.
Paramedics took Byas to a local hospital for a blood test. He was later booked into the Shelby County Jail for DUI, reckless driving, public intoxication, duty upon striking highway fixture, gun possession while under the influence
