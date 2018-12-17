Mississippi man pleads guilty in April 2017 downtown shooting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A 21-year-old Mississippi man has pled guilty to reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon for shooting into a crowded parking lot in April 2017.
Corey Woods of Hernando was sentenced to two years in prison by Criminal Court Judge John Campbell, who denied Woods’ request for diversion but granted probation.
The shooting was captured on cellphone video.
The incident occurred shortly before midnight on April 16, 2017 at 200 Wagner Street, when an argument broke out involving several members of a large crowd in the parking lot near Beale Street and Riverside Drive.
As one vehicle exited the lot and headed west on Beale, two men in the vehicle began firing handguns toward the parking lot from the sunroof and the rear passenger-side window.
No one was hit, but two windows on one woman’s car were shattered by the gunfire.
A witness identified the shooters as Woods and his brother, Desmond Bowen, 23, also of Hernando.
They were arrested four days later.
Charges against Bowen are still pending.
