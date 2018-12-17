MLGW warns of phone scam citing past due bills, payments at dollar stores

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 17, 2018 at 5:27 PM CST - Updated December 17 at 6:51 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - MLGW is issuing a warning after reports that customers are receiving calls about past due payments, directing customers to make a payment at Dollar Tree or Family Dollar to prevent disconnection.

According to MLGW, they will mail cut-off notices and use auto-dialers to alert customers about past-due payments, but MLGW customer service representatives do not call customers to request money.

Anyone who receives such a call should hang up the phone and call their local police station to report a potential scam.

MLGW warns to never give out personal financial information over the phone. Call the MLGW Customer Care Center at (901) 544-6549 with any concerns.

Go to any of the five MLGW community business offices to speak with a credit counselor if you have problems paying your bill.

