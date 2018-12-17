Mostly sunny afternoon

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -Fog has been stubborn to clear out for places east of Memphis and in north Mississippi. Areas along and north of I-40 have already cleared but for areas that haven’t, the fog should clear before 1 pm. The rest of the day, mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows will dip into the upper 30s tonight.
THE REST OF TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: N 5-10 mph. High: 58.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Patchy fog in spots. Winds: E 5 mph. Low: 38.
REST OF THE WEEK: Partly cloudy and dry on Tuesday with highs back in the upper 50s. Clouds will build in on Wednesday afternoon as our next weather system approaches our area. A few showers will be possible in the afternoon Wednesday, but rain won’t arrive in most places until that evening. There will periods of showers on Thursday and possibly a stray thunderstorm. No severe storms are expected. A stray shower will also be possible early Friday in our eastern counties. Clouds and rain will shift east on Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler on Friday with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the 30s.
WEEKEND: Saturday, mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s. Sunday, there is a small chance of a few showers as our next weather system gets closer to us.
