Mostly sunny afternoon

REST OF THE WEEK: Partly cloudy and dry on Tuesday with highs back in the upper 50s. Clouds will build in on Wednesday afternoon as our next weather system approaches our area. A few showers will be possible in the afternoon Wednesday, but rain won’t arrive in most places until that evening. There will periods of showers on Thursday and possibly a stray thunderstorm. No severe storms are expected. A stray shower will also be possible early Friday in our eastern counties. Clouds and rain will shift east on Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler on Friday with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the 30s.