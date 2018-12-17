Mother arrested after child sent to school with drugs

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A woman is in jail after sending her child to school with drugs, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
A school administrator at Dexter Elementary School told deputies that she found a bag of marijuana inside one student's jacket pocket.
The child told them the jacket belonged to her mother, Tiona Addison. Addison said the jacket was hers, but the drugs were not.
Addison was arrested for child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance. Deputies also found she had an active warrant.
