SCS teacher under investigation over allegations of choking student

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Shelby County teacher is suspended while the school investigates allegations he choked a student.
A representative for the district confirms the Holmes Road Elementary teacher is on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.
The district released a short statement Monday saying, “Any report involving student safety is always taken very seriously, and the school followed proper steps by immediately reporting the allegation to authorities. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave, so the matter can be fully investigated, which is standard District procedure."
At the time of this writing, the teacher has not been arrested or charged.
