Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith sworn in as Mississippi’s 1st woman elected to Senate

WASHINGTON D.C. (WMC) - U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Mississippi, was sworn in Monday as the first woman elected to represent Mississippi in Washington.
Hyde-Smith won a special election and runoff in November to fulfill the remaining two years of U.S. Senator Thad Cochran’s term.
Senator Orrin Hatch, R-Utah and President pro tempore, administered Hyde-Smith’s oath of office shortly after the Senate gaveled into session Monday.
“It is a great honor to serve Mississippi as a United States Senator," said Hyde-Smith. “I am committed to doing everything I can to represent the priorities of all Mississippians, and will continue to work to advance the needs of our state and the nation.”
Governor Phil Bryant previously appointed Hyde-Smith to fill Cochran’s seat upon his retirement in April. Since assuming office, Hyde-Smith has served on the Senate appropriations, agriculture and rules committees.
