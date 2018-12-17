Southbrook Mall slated for soft opening Tuesday

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Whitehaven's Southbrook Mall on Shelby Drive is getting new life.
Developers will show off the property Tuesday in a soft opening.
As the big blue letters went up outside, construction crews remained hard at work inside.
“It’s a huge endeavor,” said project manager Michelle Moore. “We have several tenants ready to move in and lease the space.”
Moore gave WMC5 a tour of the more than two dozen store fronts are getting their finishing touches. One of the biggest fixes for developers was installing a new roof.
It cost more than $1 million, but the old one was full of holes and leaked.
The rebirth of the mall – came with the financial backing of the city of Memphis and Shelby County – both collectively pitched in more than $3 million in funds.
Moore says the city and county have showed interest in setting up satellite offices on the property for services like clerk’s offices and possibly police.
“If you want any type of thriving community, middle income, lower income upper income you want access to those things,” Moore said.
There’s still lots of work to do on the old theater area. It’s slated to become a performance venue for community arts.
But step one is getting the mall space open for business again.
The soft re-launch is set for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 18.
“We need dollars to stay in this area,” Moore said.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.