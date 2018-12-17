2018 Year in Review: Big wins for city of Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Several businesses and companies have closed their doors or moved elsewhere, but beyond those losses are some big wins for the City of Memphis.
Mayor Jim Strickland considers an agricultural company with plans to invest more than six million dollars in Memphis as a huge win.
"Indigo is a huge win for Memphis. 700 new jobs and an agriculture tech firm," said Strickland.
While Memphis-based Fred's Pharmacy has plans to move its corporate headquarters to Dallas
"We're working very hard to make sure they still have a presence in the Memphis-area," said Strickland.
He said businesses come and go, but Memphis isn't losing momentum.
"In the last three years we've had a net increase of 16,000 jobs in Memphis and I think we've got room to grow," said Strickland.
In 2018, came the announcement of Wiseacre Brewing Company’s plans to build another location and the Union Row project in downtown Memphis.
Also, Gibson announced it’s moving guitar production to its Nashville Factory.
"They've had struggles nationally in sales and they had to consolidate. It's not a reflection on the Memphis market," said Strickland.
The Memphis market is one Mayor Strickland believes has potential and looking into 2019, the future looks bright.
“I’m out there recruiting the best and brightest that we possibly can and we’re always working that," said Strickland.
He said he’s also focused on trying to grow our current job base.
