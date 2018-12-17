Your pie recipe could score tickets to a hit play at the Orpheum

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Your baking skills could land you tickets to a hit play at the Orpheum.
It's true: The makers of WAITRESS are looking for the most creative pie recipe in the Mid-South.
The play features the story of an expert pie-maker with such desserts as The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie and Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.
If you have a creative pie recipe, send it to socialmedia@orpheum-memphis.com by noon on December 21.
If your recipe is chosen, you'll be asked to bake the pie for a panel of judges on January 2.
The winner will receive four tickets to WAITRESS at the Orpheum.
Their recipe will also be featured in the first 50 official WAITRESS cookbooks.
