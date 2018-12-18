Arkansas ranks 10th in nation for holiday thefts

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - When it comes to stealing Christmas, Arkansas seems to have a lot of Grinches.
VivintSource.com tallied up the number of thefts committed in every state between Nov. 1 and Jan. 30 for the past 5 years.
According to the study, Arkansas ranked 10th in the nation for most holiday thefts.
Arkansas averaged 67.3 thefts per 10,000 residents during the holiday season.
Also making the naughty list (thefts per 10,000 residents):
- Washington: 77.9
- New Mexico: 77.8
- South Carolina: 76.6
- Georgia: 72.3
- Arizona: 71.1
- Texas: 69.0
- Louisiana: 68.3
- Tennessee: 67.7
- Delaware: 67.4
- Arkansas: 67.3
States making the nice list:
- New York: 28.0
- Vermont: 33.3
- Mississippi: 35.5
- South Dakota: 35.6
- New Hampshire: 36.8
- Idaho: 36.8
- New Jersey: 36.9
- Connecticut: 37.6
- West Virginia: 38.4
- Massachusetts: 38.4
Types of crime included in the study were larceny, burglary, robbery, and auto thefts.
Larceny is the most common, with an average of 7,708 instances per state per month, according to the research. Robbery was the least common type of crime with just 80 instances per state.
VivintSource.com used information obtained from the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) maintained by the FBI.
They then divided the tallies by each state’s estimated 2012 population to find the holiday rate per capita.
