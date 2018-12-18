MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner. With Christmas being the most popular holiday in the U.S. and one of the most expensive – Americans are projected to spend up to $720 billion over the holiday season this year – the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018’s Best Places for Christmas Celebrations.
To help Americans celebrate Christmas without breaking the bank, WalletHub compared the 100 biggest cities in 31 key categories, ranging from Christmas events per capita to average price per Christmas party ticket to shopping centers and outlets per capita.
Best Cities for Christmas Celebrations
- Orlando,FL
- Las Vegas, NV
- New York, NY
- Atlanta, GA
- Pittsburgh, PA
- San Francisco, CA
- Los Angeles, CA
- Chicago, IL
- Seattle, WA
- Dallas, TX
Key Stats
Fresno, California, has the lowest average price for a Christmas party ticket, $9.00, which is 5.4 times lower than in Plano, Texas, the city with the highest at $48.21.
New York has the most Christmas events (per square root of the population), 0.0472, which is 29.5 times more than in Wichita, Kansas, the city with the fewest at 0.0016.
Miami has the most Christmas tree farms (per square root of the population), 0.0225, which is 20.4 times more than in Fort Worth, Texas, the city with the fewest at 0.0011.
Orlando, Florida, has the most gift shops (per square root of the population), 0.2119, which is 51.7 times more than in Garland, Texas, the city with the fewest at 0.0041.
New York has the most toy stores (per square root of the population), 0.1312, which is 62.5 times more than in North Las Vegas, Nevada, the city with the fewest at 0.0021.
To read the full report and see where Mid-South cities rank, click here.
