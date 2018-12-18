City Council votes against MLGW’s rate increase proposal

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis City Council has vetoed the rate increases proposed by MGLW.
MLGW asked council members to raise rates across electric, gas, and water divisions effective July 2019. The average customer cost would have been about $10 a month.
The council told MLGW to operate under last year’s budget instead and sent MLGW back to come up with an adjusted budget for 2019.
Tuesday’s meeting was the first time that all 10 members were together since four walked out two weeks ago over a dispute to fill the District 1 vacancy.
“It means more outages," said CEO J.T. Young.
Young said the increases are needed to improve the utility’s failing, decades-old grid.
At least one council member suggested cutting MLGW retiree benefits to save money.
WMC5′s Kendall Downing and Joyce Peterson are at the city council meeting and will have complete details later tonight.
