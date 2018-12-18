Data shows SCS student expulsions on the rise

SHELBY COUNTY, TN (WMC) - Outgoing Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dorsey Hopson is responding to reports of an increase in expulsions.
Hopson says the district is still reviewing data. In the state of Tennessee, expulsions are suspensions longer than 10 days.
"Black males expelled from school...prison pipeline,” said Memphis Lift Director Sarah Carpenter. “That's what it is."
Carpenter says hearing African American boys in Shelby County Schools accounted for 67 percent of expulsions last year isn’t surprising. She says the district needs to do better.
“Our kids just need a place where people believe in them and love them and teach them,” Carpenter said. “That’s all they need.”
Chalkbeat, a nonprofit news organization, says district data shows last year there were nearly 2,500 expulsions within SCS. That’s about 300 more than in the 2015-2016 school year.
On average, expelled students are out of school for 106 days, or more than half of the school year. However, suspensions are down by more than 4,500.
"Once we get to the root cause and we start focusing on that again we’ll discuss with the public this is what we found and I’m sure we’ll put strategies in place to make sure we get that back under control,” Hopson said.
Data also shows just 17 percent of expulsions last year were required under Tennessee’s “Zero Tolerance” rules.
Those require expulsions for serious assaults on employees, drug use or possession, and having a gun at school.
“You can’t expect kids to learn if they’re not in school,” Hopson said. “On the other hand, at some point things can become so disruptive to the learning environment that you have to take some action.”
