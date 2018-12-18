Experts encourage divorced parents to plan ahead for holidays to reduce conflict

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - 'Tis the season to be jolly, but for some the holidays can be stressful, especially for divorced parents trying to decide who gets the kids, who pays for travel and even gifts.
Experts say a proper plan is a Christmas must.
“People who are going through a separation or divorce, that added stress can be really difficult during the holidays,” said Leigh-Taylor White, attorney.
The holidays are a busy time for White, a family law attorney at Shea, Moskovitz and McGhee in Memphis.
“It is one of the busiest times of year because there are a lot of things that need to be decided going into the holidays,” said White.
Specifically, a family plan.
White says many divorced families seek the help of lawyers, a counselor or third party to help them plan for the holidays.
“If you have minor children, where are they going to be when, who is going to be responsible for transportation, where are the exchanges going to take place,” said White.
She says finances should also be considered.
White says it’s not too late to get a plan together and to seek the advice of a lawyer or third party, but always give yourselves the needed time to know the plan front and back.
“It’s really good to make sure you’re on the same page,” said White. “Write it down. Go over it. Make sure you have the same agreement of what is to occur because that reduces conflict.”
But through this whole thing, White says, put your kids first. And putting your kids first means making sure you’re taking care of yourself.
“Exercise, eat well, get therapy if you need it, and that’s going to help you put your child first,” said White.
