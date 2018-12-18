Fighting in Yemeni city dies down as cease-fire takes hold

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2018 file photo, fishermen rest on their boats before fishing at the main fishing port, in Hodeida, Yemen. Officials in Yemen said a cease-fire took effect at midnight Monday, Dec. 18, 2018, in the Red Sea port of Hodeida after intense fighting between government-allied forces and Shiite rebels erupted shortly before the U.N.-brokered truce. Yemen's civil war, in which a Saudi-led coalition is fighting on the government’s side against the rebels, has pushed much of the country to the brink of famine. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File) (Hani Mohammed)