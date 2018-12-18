Fortnite game creators sued by ‘Fresh Prince’ star Alfonso Ribeiro over ‘Carlton Dance’

(CNN) - The creators of the popular video game “Fortnite” have a battle to fight in court.
Actor Alfonso Ribeiro is suing Epic Games, claiming they ripped off his "Carlton Dance."
That's the iconic dance Ribeiro was known for while playing the role of Carlton Banks, on the 1990's sitcom "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."
Ribeiro is also suing Take-Two Interactive Software which developed the NBA 2k series.
The lawsuits claim the games creators unfairly profited by incorporating the Carlton Dance moves into the games.
U.S. copyright law protects dancing as an intellectual property.
David L. Hecht, an attorney representing Ribeiro, told HuffPost in a statement that Epic had “earned record profits (from) downloadable content in Fortnite, including emotes. Yet Epic has failed to compensate or even ask permission from Mr. Ribeiro for the use of his likeness and iconic intellectual property.”
Epic Games is also facing lawsuits from two other celebrities for similar reasons.
Rapper "Two Milly" and internet sensation Russell Horning claim the game stole *their* dance moves as well.
