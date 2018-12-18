4 indicted over Cordova double murder, robbery

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Four men were indicted on first-degree murder charges after two men were killed in Cordova earlier this year.
Jai Dillard, 18; Claude Pagou, 18; Kentrell Spight, 18; and Juanyai Walls, 19 were all indicted on two counts of premeditated first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of an aggravated robbery and especially aggravated robbery.
Investigators said the four are responsible for the murder of 19-year-olds Jereme Jones and Devonte Taylor.
They said Jones and Taylor posted guns for sale on social media and arranged to meet in the park.
Jones and Taylor were found shot to death in the front seat of their car. Passersby noticed the car idling and called police.
