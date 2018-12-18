Memphian wins BET screenwriting contest, script to be turned into pilot

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Memphian is taking her talents to the small screen through a popular network.
Skyy Blair won a national television writing contest through BET Networks and ColorCreative on Monday.
According to BET, Blair was one of 1,500 applicants for the contest that focused on finding diverse comedy and drama writers
Her show, “Curves”, follows three African American women from Memphis as they navigate the dating world as plus size women.
"I am excited to welcome Skyy Blair’s unique perspective of the Black experience to the BET family,” Connie Orlando, Head of Programming at BET Networks said.
The show will be piloted through actress Issa Rae's production company ColorCreative and BET.
“As soon as we read Skyy’s submission we knew that she would be one of our finalists. Her willingness to be vulnerable and open in her writing and share a narrative we rarely see on the small screen is exactly the kind of story ColorCreative wants to get behind,” Deniese Davis, COO of ColorCreative, said.
Blair shared the news via Facebook.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.