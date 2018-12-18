Memphis names new director of Solid Waste Division

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis City Council members officially approved the hiring of a director for the new division of Solid Waste.
Al Lamar is Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s pick to lead the division.
“The perception is that the service is lacking,” Lamar said before city council on Tuesday.
Lamar is a native Memphian and a three-decade Army veteran who served at the Pentagon and focused on strategic planning.
He said once on the job, he'll look for ways to improve trash pickup.
“It’s going to primarily be a review of spending,” Lamar said. “We have to make sure the money we’ve been putting in solid waste is put in the right area.”
Memphis City Council and Mayor Strickland spent $7 million from the general fund to create the solid waste division this summer, hiring more workers and improving equipment.
Oversized yard waste and items that wouldn’t fit in bins piled up on Memphis streets, most notably in Cordova, for weeks as contractor Inland Waste couldn’t keep up.
Mayor Strickland fired Inland Waste in July.
“We've come a long way,” said City of Memphis COO Doug McGowen. “Customer complaints are coming down because we've put people in the field.”
Council members Tuesday said solid waste is still the source of many complaints they receive.
McGowen acknowledged the current 21-day pickup cycle for curbside waste is inefficient and likely will change once Lamar officially starts work and puts new eyes on the city’s setup.
“In every neighborhood in Memphis there are pockets of areas where curbside trash is a problem,” McGowen said.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.