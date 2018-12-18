Mild day, more clouds tonight

REST OF THE WEEK: Clouds will increase and thicken up on Wednesday as our next weather system approaches. A stray shower will be possible in the afternoon, but the bulk of the rain will arrive in the evening. Periods of on and off rain Thursday, and thankfully no severe storms are expected. An isolated shower will be possible early Friday morning, but clouds and rain will shift east on Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler on Friday with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the 30s.