Mild day, more clouds tonight

Plenty of sunshine to start the day but clouds will increase from the west this evening. Warm again today with highs near 60 degrees. Lows tonight will drop to the lower 40s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Winds: E 5-10 mph. High: 59.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Winds: SE 5 mph. Low: 41.
REST OF THE WEEK: Clouds will increase and thicken up on Wednesday as our next weather system approaches. A stray shower will be possible in the afternoon, but the bulk of the rain will arrive in the evening. Periods of on and off rain Thursday, and thankfully no severe storms are expected. An isolated shower will be possible early Friday morning, but clouds and rain will shift east on Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler on Friday with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the 30s.
WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny with highs in the lower 50s. Sunday also looks mostly dry, but an isolated shower will be possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 50s.
CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS: Right now, Christmas Eve and Christmas look mostly dry with only an isolated shower possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s with lows in the 30s.