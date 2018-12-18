Mississippi appeal seeks to revive 15-week abortion ban

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is trying to revive one the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation.
Attorney General Jim Hood filed a notice of appeal Monday in support of a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks.
Hood will ask the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a Nov. 20 decision by U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves, who ruled that the law "unequivocally" violates women's constitutional rights.
Hood, a Democrat, has said other federal circuits have reviewed laws banning abortion at 15 to 20 weeks, but the 5th U.S. Circuit hasn't yet reviewed such a case.
Beth Orlansky of the Mississippi Center for Justice says the 15-week ban could hurt low-income women who can’t afford to travel to another state for an abortion.