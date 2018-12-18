Mississippi tops Alabama in annual all-star game

MONTGOMERY, AL (WLBT) - Mississippi defeated neighbor Alabama for the a second consecutive season Monday night in the annual MS/AL All-Star Game.
Hattiesburg running back Jarod Conner was named MVP after rushing for 112 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-20 win for the Mississippi All-Stars. Tupelo’s Jaquerrious Williams also rushed for a touchdown and Clinton’s Tucker Barefoot connected on a 43-yard-field goal to round out the scoring.
Mississippi out-rushed Alabama 257 to 57 yards.
Northwest Rankin’s Jarrian Jones, playing both ways for Mississippi, caught one pass for 35 yards on offense and intercepted a pass on defense. Brandon’s Jonathan Mingo caught two passes for 56 yards and Velma Jackson’s Antavious Willis caught two passes for 21 yards.
The rivalry is heavily slanted in favor of Alabama, but Mississippi has now won three of the last four meetings.
