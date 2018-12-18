More mild weather, increasing clouds

REST OF THE WEEK: Clouds will continue to build on Wednesday as our next weather system moves closer to our area. A stray shower will be possible in the afternoon, but rain won’t arrive in most places until that evening. There will be on and off showers on Thursday, so you should anticipate a soggy day. No severe storms are expected. A stray shower will also be possible early Friday morning, but clouds and rain will push east on Friday afternoon. It will be cooler on Friday with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the 30s.