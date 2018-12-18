More mild weather, increasing clouds

Although most of the area is clear this morning, dense fog will once again be possible in north Mississippi. A dense fog advisory is in place for counties in Mississippi until 9 am. We will have sunshine the first half of the day, but clouds will increase this evening. Highs today will once again hover around 60 degrees. Lows tonight will drop to the lower 40s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Winds: E 5-10 mph. High: 59.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Winds: SE 5 mph. Low: 41.
REST OF THE WEEK: Clouds will continue to build on Wednesday as our next weather system moves closer to our area. A stray shower will be possible in the afternoon, but rain won’t arrive in most places until that evening. There will be on and off showers on Thursday, so you should anticipate a soggy day. No severe storms are expected. A stray shower will also be possible early Friday morning, but clouds and rain will push east on Friday afternoon. It will be cooler on Friday with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the 30s.
WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny with highs in the lower 50s. Sunday also looks mostly dry, but a stray shower will be possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 50s.
CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS: Right now, Christmas Eve and Christmas look mostly dry with only an isolated shower possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s with lows in the 30s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB