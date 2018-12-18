MS donation closet helps child abuse victims

TATE COUNTY , MS (WMC) - The last year has been a roller coaster for Albree’s aunt Amy Work.
A year ago this week, a Tate County baby was taken to the hospital with what doctors and police say were signs of abuse.
Albree Latimer fought for months-- but died from her injuries in September.
Her mom and her mom's boyfriend have been charged with murder.
"The opening of Albree's Closet was one of the happiest day I've had since she died," Work said.
"It serves our children if CPS has to come in and remove a child from their home they can come here and get all the necessities they need to be put in a safe home," Lisa Sanders, investigator at Tate Co. Sheriff's Office, said.
Albree’s Closet is the first of its kind resource closet in Tate County.
It opened just a few weeks ago.. possible through donated lumber and labor.
It collects donations of new or very gently used items anyone from an infant baby to a 17 year old would need.
Before Albree's Closet, when Child Protective Services took a child out of a home with just the clothes on their backs, they would have to travel out of town for supplies.
"They would have to drive all the way to DeSoto County to Tyler's Closet to get the items needed. Now we have this one here," Sanders said.
Tyler's Closet in DeSoto County, and Albree's Closet are both named after children who died because of child abuse.
When CPS asked Albree's family if they could name the Tate County closet after Albree-- it was a no brainer.
"Even though it is tragic it's helping other kids who have been abused and will need to go to foster homes and not be with their parents," Work said.
You can drop off donations for Albree’s Closet at the Tate County Sheriff’s Office, Tate County CPS and the Senatobia Police Department.
