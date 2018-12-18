Parents worried after video shows no one stopping high school brawl

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Some parents want to know if more could be done to stop a violent fight inside a Whitehaven-area high school.
During the fight, chairs were launched through the air in front of students in the Hillcrest High cafeteria.
"I think it’s sad, I really do,” said parent Lavelle Milligan. “I think it’s sad. I didn't even know anything about this."
Parents of Hillcrest High students did not know about and had not seen video of a fight in the cafeteria December 13.
In the video, you can see two male students fighting as students and a security person watch it all unfold, and another student shot video with her phone.
“They were just playing,” said twelfth grader Jordan Bell. “The other one just got serious.”
Very serious, indeed – the fight went on for a while ended and started again. Then chairs started flying, making for a dangerous situation.
A parent of a 10th grade student who did not want to give her name said the video is disturbing.
"It’s kind of bothering because you would think your child would be safe and you would hope somebody would protect them from any hurt or danger,” she said.
It does not appear that anyone tried break up the fight or even encourage the people fighting to stop.
While some students watched, others didn't seem to give it a second thought, just milling around or walking by.
At one point this Memphis police officer assigned to the school did try to separate the students who were fighting. Hillcrest is a Green Dot charter school. All of the parents we showed the video to said they were not aware of it and were shocked. Bell had some good advice. "I think it’s bad,” Bell said. “People, like you grown. You mature. You supposed to be grown. Grow up.”
Hillcrest under the Green Dot schools issued a statement that said in part:
"Our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our students and campus. We investigate any and all such incidents."
At this point we do not know what that investigation revealed.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.