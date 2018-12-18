Patchy fog again tonight into the early morning

Temperatures topped out near 60 but will fall through the 50s this evening and into the 40s before midnight. High clouds will move in from the west. Winds will be light and patchy fog could develop again late. It may be dense in spots for the morning commute.
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Patchy fog. Winds: Light. Low: 36.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and dry with highs back in the upper 50s. SE 5-10 mph. Lows in the low 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds will build in as our next weather system approaches the area. A few showers will be possible late in the day, but rain won’t arrive in most places until that evening. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Lows will be in the upper 40s with isolated showers overnight.
THURSDAY: Expect periods of showers. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
FRIDAY: A stray shower will also be possible early Friday in our eastern counties. Clouds and rain will shift east by afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the 30s.
WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s. Sunday looks partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.
