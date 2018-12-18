Report: Tennessee economy expected to grow in 2019

KNOXVILLE, TN (WMC) - After a strong 2018, experts project Tennessee’s economy will continue to grow in 2019.
Researchers at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville said tightening labor markets, rising interest rates and tariff wars might slow growth in 2019.
However, economist Matt Murray said there's some good news behind the slowdown.
"Perhaps the most important factor for the slowdown as we look at 2020 and the years that follow is that this economy is operating at what economists call 'full employment,’” Murray said. “The economy is producing at about a fast a pace as it can."
Unemployment is on pace to hit a record-low in 2018, and almost 53,000 new jobs are expected across the state in 2019.
