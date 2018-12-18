Shirley MacLaine to receive AARP Movies for Grownups honor

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2017, file photo, actress Shirley MacLaine poses for a portrait to promote the film, "The Last Word," at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. MacLaine will receive AARP The Magazine’s lifetime achievement honor at the Movies for Grownups Awards next year. The magazine announced Tuesday, Dec. 18, that MacLaine will accept the Career Achievement Award at a ceremony on Feb. 4, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File) (Taylor Jewell)