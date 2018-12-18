Superintendent Dorsey Hopson reflects on time with Shelby County Schools

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - After six years at the helm of the Shelby County School system, Superintendent Dorsey Hopson is reflecting on the ups, the downs and the in-betweens.
Hopson sat down with WMC Action News 5 for an exit interview and talked about lifting the schools out of a $100 million deficit to tackling a teacher grading scandal.
Hopson even opened up about himself.
“I know without a shadow of a doubt that for many of our kids, the education system is their last chance in life to change their circumstances and I know how important it is because I’m a kid from, a single mom raised me,” Hopson said. “My dad struggled with drug addiction as I was growing up so I saw how that can impact a household.”
