Surveillance video captures moment child falls out of car on busy street

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Mid-South toddler survived a very close call on Jackson Avenue on Monday afternoon.
A nearby surveillance camera shows an SUV pulling up to the corner at Gragg Avenue.
But as the vehicle made the turn onto Jackson, the rear door opened, and a little girl tumbled into the road.
Incredibly, other vehicles stop just in time to get toddler out of harm's way.
"The gentleman ran out and grabbed the child and returned the child to her family,” said witness Patrick Rowland. “So, it was just nice to see something good, you know happen."
The child didn't appear to be hurt and right now it's not clear if she was in a car seat at the time of the incident.
We checked with Memphis police and were told they were not called to the scene.
