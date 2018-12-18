TBI: Tennessee girl missing since Dec. 3 spotted over the weekend in Dyersburg

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Investigators say an eastern Tennessee girl missing since early December was spotted in recent days on the west side of the state.
According to TBI, Bridgett Gordon went missing Dec. 3 from Wartburg in Morgan County but was seen Dec. 15 in Dyersburg.
Wartburg Police Department, TBI and the FBI are all part of the investigation into Gordon’s disappearance. According to TBI, investigators believe the teen left the state of Tennessee at some point. Out-of-state agencies are now involved in the investigation.
Gordon is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 200 pounds with black hair, blue eyes and glasses. She has a scar on the right side of her upper lip. She was wearing black pants and a maroon jacket with the words “New York” on the sleeve when she went missing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Morgan County 911 Center at 423-346-0911 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
