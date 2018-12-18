Tigers leave Memphis for Saturday’s Birmingham Bowl

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Bowl week is here for the Memphis Tigers football team.
Players had their final practice Tuesday morning at the Murphy Athletic Complex before loading up for the three-hour bus trip to Birmingham.
The team had received a special surprise for the trip. Each player was outfitted in new Nike Foamposit sneakers -- the signature shoe of Memphis head basketball coach Penny Hardaway.
WMC’s own Jarvis Greer boarded the bus with the team. He’ll have coverage from the site of the Birmingham Bowl all this week on WMC Action News 5.
The Memphis Tigers take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at the Birmingham Bowl Saturday at 11 a.m. The game is being broadcast on ESPN.
